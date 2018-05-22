PAHOA, Hawaii — The Latest on the euption of Kilauea volcano on Hawaii's Big Island (all times local):

6:15 a.m.

There have been two new small explosive eruptions at the summit of Kilauea volcano on Hawaii's Big Island.

Ash plumes late Monday afternoon and early Tuesday morning didn't exceed 10,000 feet (3,048 meters), officials say any danger from ash fallout would be near the summit or to the communities to the southwest of wind carries the plume that way.

U.S. Geological Survey geophysicist Mike Poland says there are near continuous low-level ash emissions from the summit.

He says that pattern "is about par for the course" right now.

Besides explosive eruptions from the summit, Kilauea is oozing lava into neighborhoods about 25 miles (40 kilometers) away.

Some lava over the weekend began flowing into the ocean and generated plumes of lava haze.

That prompted safety warnings about toxic gas on the Big Island's southern coastline.

___

12 a.m.

The eruption of Kilauea volcano in Hawaii sparked new safety warnings about toxic gas on the Big Island's southern coastline after lava began flowing into the ocean and setting off a chemical reaction.

The molten rock started pouring into the sea over the weekend. It's been generating plumes of lava haze or "laze" as it interacts with seawater.

It's just the latest hazard from a weeks-old eruption that has so far generated earthquakes and featured gushing molten rock, giant ash plumes and sulfur dioxide. The eruption has destroyed more than 40 buildings forced more than 2,000 people to evacuate.

On Monday, lava entered and then stalled on the property of a geothermal plant near one of Kilauea's new volcanic vents.