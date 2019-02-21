MADISON, Wis. — The Latest on Wisconsin Supreme Court race (all times local):

9:55 a.m.

Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate Lisa Neubauer is revealing that she was an unnamed plaintiff in a successful lawsuit brought in the 1970s against Chicago police after she was strip searched but not under arrest.

Neubauer tells her story in a campaign video released Thursday. She is running against fellow state appeals court judge Brian Hagedorn in the April 2 election.

Neubauer says in the video that she was a 21-year-old college student in 1978 with her friends in Chicago for a concert when one of them was arrested for taking a parking ticket off of a car.

Neubauer went to the police station to find her friend and police stripped searched her.

She became lead plaintiff in a successful lawsuit, named as Jane Doe No. 1, that led to changes in police strip search policies and laws across the country.

___

8:26 a.m.

The Wisconsin Realtors Association has revoked its endorsement of Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate Brian Hagedorn following reports that he helped found a private elementary school that allows gay students to be expelled.

The president of the association Michael Theo issued a statement Monday saying that issues that served as the basis for its endorsement have been overshadowed by other "non-real estate related issues."

Theo says the group does not want to be associated with those issues "that directly conflict with the principles of our organization and the values of our members."

Hagedorn faces fellow state appeals court judge Lisa Neubauer in the April 2 election.

Hagedorn campaign adviser Stephan Thompson downplayed the rare endorsement revocation, saying in a statement Thursday that "Madison isn't going to decide who sits on the Wisconsin Supreme Court, the voters are."