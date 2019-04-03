MADISON, Wis. — The Latest on the Wisconsin Supreme Court election (all times local):

8:35 p.m.

Liberal-backed Lisa Neubauer holds a narrow lead over her conservative opponent in a Wisconsin Supreme Court race after early returns.

Neubauer was ahead of Hagedorn by about 7 percentage points with more than a third of precincts reporting totals Tuesday.

A Neubauer win would put liberals in position to capture majority control of the court next year. A Hagedorn victory would increase the conservative majority to 5-2 and ensure it will be maintained for years.

Both Hagedorn and Neubauer are state appeals court judges. The race is officially nonpartisan but is seen as a potential barometer of the mood in Wisconsin a year before the 2020 presidential primary.

___

9:35 a.m.

Wisconsin voters picking a new state Supreme Court justice say the partisan backgrounds and support of the candidates in the officially nonpartisan race are a major factor.

Appeals court judges Brian Hagedorn and Lisa Neubauer are facing off in Tuesday's election. Hagedorn was former Republican Gov. Scott Walker's chief attorney and is backed by conservatives. Neubauer was appointed by a Democratic governor and has liberal support.

Lana Nenide, of Madison, says she voted for Neubauer because she wants a Democratic woman representing her rights, not "Scott Walker's puppet."

Kathy Halverson, a Republican from Franklin, says she chose Hagedorn because "he has morals." Halverson says Hagedorn will "judge according to the law."

Conservatives have a 4-3 majority on the Wisconsin Supreme Court.

___

7 a.m.

Polls are open in Wisconsin for voters to choose a new state Supreme Court justice to serve a 10-year term.

The winner in Tuesday's election will replace 85-year-old Justice Shirley Abrahamson, who is retiring.

Conservatives have been in the majority on the court since 2008, currently with a 4-3 split. If state appeals court Judge Brian Hagedorn wins the race, it would increase their majority.

A win by fellow appeals Judge Lisa Neubauer would give liberals a chance to take control of the court in the 2020 election.

Voter turnout in past Supreme Court races in non-presidential years has generally been around 20%. Voters need a photo ID to cast their ballots. Polls close at 8 p.m.

___

12 a.m.

Wisconsin voters face a partisan choice in an election for the state Supreme Court.

The outcome of Tuesday's race won't immediately change the ideological control of the court. But a victory by liberal-backed Lisa Neubauer would make it possible for liberals to win majority control in the 2020 election. She faces fellow state appeals court Judge Brian Hagedorn.

He was former Republican Gov. Scott Walker's attorney for more than five years before Walker appointed him to the bench in 2015. Neubauer was appointed by former Democratic Gov. Jim Doyle. Her family has deep ties to the Democratic Party.

Both Neubauer and Hagedorn insist their personal views do not affect how they would rule on the Supreme Court.

But liberal outside groups backed Neubauer, while Hagedorn won support from conservatives.