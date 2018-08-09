OMAHA, Neb. — The Latest on the scheduled execution of Nebraska death-row inmate Carey Dean Moore (all times local):

___

4:50 p.m.

Nebraska's prisons director says delaying a longtime death row inmate's execution would likely prevent the state from ever carrying out the sentence because officials can't purchase any more of the necessary lethal injection drugs.

Corrections Director Scott Frakes said in a sworn statement Thursday the pharmacy that supplied Nebraska's current batch of drugs is unwilling to sell the state any more. He says he has contacted at least 40 potential suppliers, and only the current supplier would provide them.

The affidavit came in response to a pharmaceutical company's lawsuit alleging the state plans to use their drugs improperly.

Officials plan to execute Carey Dean Moore Tuesday for the 1979 murders of two Omaha cab drivers. One drug in the protocol expires Aug. 31.

A judge is expected to rule Friday on whether to postpone the execution.

___

2:33 p.m.

The families of two cab drivers killed by a Nebraska death row inmate four decades ago say they're long past ready for his execution. But a lawsuit filed this week is threatening another delay.

Carey Dean Moore is scheduled for execution Tuesday, the state's first since 1997. A German pharmaceutical manufacturer sued the state this week to block prison officials from using its drugs in the lethal injection. A federal judge plans to rule Friday.

Moore fatally shot the father of Richelle Van Ness-Doran in 1979. She told the Omaha World-Herald that waiting 38 years for the execution is enough.

"It's just prolonging this," she said. "It's like a slap in our face."

Lori Helgeland-Renken's father also was killed, five days after. She said the months leading up to the scheduled execution have again rekindled the pain and fear she felt after her father's death.