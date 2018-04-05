EAST LANSING, Mich. — The Latest on the Larry Nassar sexual abuse case (all times local):

1:50 p.m.

Michigan has permanently revoked the medical license of disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar — a formality that would keep the former Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics doctor from practicing if he ever got out of prison.

Nassar is serving long prison sentences for molesting dozens of gymnasts and other girls and pleading guilty to having child pornography.

In addition to permanently revoking his license, the state Board of Osteopathic Medicine and Surgery also fined Nassar $1 million, though it's doubtful he'd be able to pay it.

Attorney General spokeswoman Andrea Bitely said in a statement Thursday that it's unlikely Nassar will pay the fine, but the board sought to send a message. Her office sought the permanent revocation of Nassar's license after his license was temporarily revoked last year.

___

8:15 a.m.

Michigan State University has cleared the chairman of its radiology department of wrongdoing after he was suspended during the fallout over Larry Nassar, an imprisoned former sports doctor who molested athletes.

The school said Wednesday that a law firm investigated Dr. Suresh Mukherji, chief medical officer of the MSU HealthTeam, and he was reinstated last month. Mukherji says in a statement that he's pleased his actions were found to be proper.

The university in February announced the paid suspension of Mukherji from his role as radiology chairman pending a review of concerns about his "leadership and departmental communications."

Nassar worked for Michigan State and USA Gymnastics, which trains Olympians. He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to decades in prison earlier this year.