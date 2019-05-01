RALEIGH, N.C. — The Latest on the teacher rally in North Carolina and South Carolina (all times local):

1:10 p.m.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper says teachers "are often the first line of defense" in a crisis as he addressed an education rally in North Carolina.

Cooper addressed a teachers' rally in Raleigh on Wednesday, one day after two students at the University of North Carolina-Charlotte were killed in a shooting and four others were injured.

Cooper told the rally "school safety is vital and that doesn't mean putting guns with teachers in the classroom."

North Carolina teachers were rallying for the second year in a row for various demands, including more funding for student support services such as counselors.

___

12:20 p.m.

North Carolina teachers are rallying in support of several issues they believe will improve public education, including Medicaid expansion.

Teachers are gathering in Raleigh for their second protest in two years. Last year's gathering attracted 20,000 people. The North Carolina of Educators estimated in a permit application that the same number would attend this year's rally.

The House budget released Tuesday includes some of the teachers' demands: higher pay for veteran teachers and restoration of a salary bump for teachers with masters' degrees.

Seventh-grade student Aaron Painter says he's marching because he wants more mental health services in his school, which he says has one full-time counselor.

___

1:05 a.m.

North Carolina teachers are taking to the streets for the second year in a row with hopes that a more politically balanced legislature will be more willing to meet their demands.

Teachers, auxiliary staff and supporters will march Wednesday in Raleigh. Speakers will include Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper and the Rev. William Barber, co-chair of the Poor People's Campaign.

When an estimated 20,000 people marched for teachers last year, Republicans held a veto-proof majority in the state House and Senate. The results of November's election changed that, and now Cooper's vetoes can stand if Democrats remain united.

South Carolina teachers also are protesting Wednesday.