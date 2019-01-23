LAS VEGAS — The Latest on a man suspected of being in the U.S. illegally and accused of killing four people in Nevada over the past few weeks, adding to the immigration debate (all times local):

11:45 a.m.

Prosecutors in two northern Nevada counties say they are preparing murder charges against a 19-year-old from El Salvador suspected of being in the U.S. illegally and killing four people over the last two weeks.

Douglas County District Attorney Mark Jackson said Wednesday that charges in the slayings could be filed this week against Wilbur Martinez-Guzman.

President Donald Trump has made the case part of the national immigration debate. He says it shows the need for his proposed U.S.-Mexico border wall.

Sheriff Ken Furlong in Carson City says authorities are retracing Martinez-Guzman's steps and trying to determine a motive for the shooting deaths of a Reno couple and two Gardnerville women.

Furlong says it hard for investigators to believe that a killer randomly picked victims whose bodies were found about 35 miles (56.32 kilometers) apart.

____

10:15 p.m.

A Nevada community shaken by the fatal shootings of four people over the past two weeks is grateful that the suspect is behind bars, but a motive for the crimes remains unknown.

The case has been thrust into the immigration debate, with President Donald Trumpseizing on the killings as evidence of the need for his proposed U.S.-Mexico border wall.

Authorities say the suspect, Wilbur Ernesto Martinez-Guzman, is a 19-year-old man from El Salvador who is in the U.S. illegally.

He's jailed in Carson City following his arrest Saturday on stolen property, burglary and immigration charges. He's due in court on those charges Thursday.

Prosecutors say they expect to file murder charges against him in the shooting deaths of a Washoe County couple and two women in Douglas County.