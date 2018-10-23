MOSCOW — The Latest on John Bolton's meetings in Moscow (all times local):

11:50 a.m.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has told U.S. President Donald Trump's national security adviser that Moscow hopes to join the United States in nonproliferation efforts.

Bolton flew to Moscow less than 48 hours after Trump announced his intention to pull out of a key nuclear arms control deal that helped to ease Cold War tensions in the late 1980s.

The Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty has been a cornerstone of global security since it was signed in 1987 between the United States and the Soviet Union. Trump said in a speech on Saturday that Russia has violated it and that is why the U.S. should withdraw.

Shoigu also said in comments carried by Russian news agencies on Tuesday that Russia and the U.S. also should build up on their cooperation in Syria.

10:55 a.m.

U.S. President Donald Trump's national security adviser is meeting with Russia's defense minister in Moscow just a few days after Trump announced that he intended to pull the United States out of a landmark nuclear weapons treaty.

Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu on Tuesday lauded National Security Adviser John Bolton for his two-day visit. Russian news agencies quoted Shoigu as saying that "even small steps will benefit our relations and help restore trust" between the two countries.

Bolton arrived in Russia on Monday when he met Security Council chairman Nikolai Patrushev. He is expected to hold talks with President Vladimir Putin later on Tuesday.

Trump over the weekend declared his intension to pull out of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty because he claims Russia has violated it.