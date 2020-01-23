MELBOURNE, Australia — The Latest on the Australian Open (all times local):
11:20 a.m.
Morning rain has delayed the start of play on outside courts at the Australian Open by one hour.
The sun was shining and the rain had cleared at Melbourne Park when play started on the three covered arenas but the outside courts were still wet from from earlier heavy showers.
Two-time Grand Slam champion Garbine Muguruza opened play at Rod Laver Arena when she took on Ajla Tomljanovic. Top-seeded Rafael Nadal was scheduled to play the final match on the same court against Federico Delbonis.
The forecast was for clear but windy conditions for the remainder of the day.
