LONDON — The Latest on the Brit Awards ceremony (all times local):

10:30 p.m.

The U.K. music industry's Brit Awards have been handed out during a slick, surprise-free ceremony that set out to celebrate female talent after past allegations of neglect.

Manchester quartet The 1975 was named best British group and also took British album of the year for "A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships."

DJ Calvin Harris was named producer of the year, while his U.K. chart-topping collaboration with singer-songwriter Dua Lipa, "One Kiss," was declared best British single.

Women dominated this year's nominations, outnumbering men for only the second time in the Brits' four-decade history. Lipa and singer-songwriter Anne-Marie started the night with a field-leading four nominations each.

Singer Paloma Faith slammed the dearth of female performers at last year's Brits ceremony. She said she was pleased to see the situation "rectified" Wednesday.

Lipa, soulful singer Jorja Smith, Jess Glynne, girl group Little Mix and Pink were among the female acts during the show.

___

8:30 p.m.

The ceremony for the U.K. music industry's Brit Awards opened with a high-voltage performance from "The Greatest Showman" star Hugh Jackman.

A silver-spangled Jackman and dozens of dancers performed the title song from the hit movie musical to kick off the slick awards show at London's O2 Arena on Wednesday night.

Dua Lipa, whose star status was cemented by two Grammy awards earlier this month, was up for four trophies, including single of the year for both "IDGAF" and One Kiss," her collaboration with Calvin Harris.

Most winners of the U.K's Brit Awards are chosen by music-industry members, but several are selected through a public vote.

___

11:30 a.m.

Home-grown talents Dua Lipa, Anne-Marie and George Ezra lead nominations for the U.K. music industry's Brit Awards , set to be handed out at a ceremony featuring performances by "The Greatest Showman" star Hugh Jackman and DJ Calvin Harris.

Lipa, whose star status was cemented with two Grammy awards earlier this month, is up for four trophies, including single of the year for both "One Kiss" and "IDGAF."

Karate black belt and singer Anne-Marie also has four nods, including best British female solo artist, while Ezra has three.

Women dominate the nominations, after past criticism that the Brits have failed to reflect the diversity of British music.

Pink is due to receive an award for outstanding contribution to music during Wednesday's ceremony at London's O2 Arena, hosted by comedian Jack Whitehall.