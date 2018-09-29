BARCELONA, Spain — The Latest on protests in Barcelona (all times local):

2:10 p.m.

Catalan separatists have clashed again with local police in Barcelona as they protest a march in support of Spanish police.

Local Catalan police have had to intervene several times to keep hundreds of separatists from approaching Barcelona's main city square where the Spanish police marchers have gathered.

The separatists are shouting "get out of here fascists!" across the police line at the marchers, many of whom are carrying Spanish flags.

Earlier on Saturday, the separatist protesters tossed colored dust at Catalan police, who used batons to keep them back when they tried to approach the other march at its starting point in a nearby street.

___

11:40 a.m.

Police have clashed with a group of Catalan separatists in downtown Barcelona who have gathered to protest another march by Spanish police demanding better pay.

Local Catalan police intervened Saturday to form a barrier when a separatist threw purple paint on a man who was part of the march in support of Spanish police.

Agents used batons to push back the oncoming separatists and keep apart the opposing groups.

Tensions are running high in Spain's northeastern Catalonia ahead of Monday's anniversary of an illegal referendum on independence held by regional lawmakers. The referendum was marred when Spanish national police and Civil Guard officers clashed with voters, injuring hundreds.