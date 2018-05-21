SANTA FE, Texas — The Latest on the Texas school shooting (all times local):

9:05 a.m.

A statewide moment of silence is planned to recognize those killed and wounded in the shooting at a high school south of Houston.

Gov. Greg Abbott has asked that people across Texas pause at 10 a.m. Monday to remember the 10 people killed at Santa Fe High School on Friday and the more than dozen others who were injured.

Abbott said in a statement Sunday that the "act of evil" has "deeply touched the core of who we are as Texans."

He asks that the families of the shooting victims and first responders also be honored as part of the moment of silence.

A 17-year-old student has been jailed on capital murder charges.

11:45 p.m.

Santa Fe High School students and local authorities are confronting challenges borne of the shooting that took the lives of eight students and two substitute teachers at the school near Houston.

The school's graduating seniors heard a speech from Jack Roady, the Galveston County district attorney, on Sunday during their baccalaureate service. He told them about how they will grieve their slain schoolmates and cope with those emotions and others while trying to heal after the shooting.

Santa Fe, a town of 13,000, came together Sunday for prayer services at local churches and the traditional end-of-school baccalaureate service. Mourners also gathered at a Houston-area mosque to remember the life of a slain exchange student from Pakistan.

