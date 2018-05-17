JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Latest on union-related legislation (all times local):

5:15 p.m.

The Missouri Legislature has passed a bill requiring public employee unions to get annual permission from workers to withhold dues from paychecks.

The proposal, narrowly approved by the House Thursday on a 87-62 vote, also requires that public unions pay to hold recertification elections every three years, elections that would require the support of more than half of all employees.

It also mandates that public labor agreements make picketing a fireable offense.

The bill would not apply to police officers, firefighters, corrections workers and other public emergency personnel.

Proponents say the rules would improve public unions' accountability. Opponents say the measure could gut unions' ability to bargain for higher wages.

The bill next heads to the governor.

___

12:00 p.m.

The Missouri Legislature has moved the public vote on whether to ban mandatory union fees from November to August.

The proposal, approved by the House Thursday on a 96-47 vote, moves a vote on right-to-work to Aug. 7.

Republicans passed a right-to-work law last year but it never took effect because unions gathered enough signatures to put the question before voters. Those petitions called for a November vote, but right-to-work supporters wanted the vote in August.

Proponents say the change will help businesses plan for the future. Opponents say the move overrules the wishes of the voters who signed the petitions.

The Senate had previously passed the measure, which does not require the governor's approval.