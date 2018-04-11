JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Latest on Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens (all times local):

4:25 p.m.

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens says a state House committee's report on an investigation into his extramarital affair with his hairdresser will be "full of lies."

He calls the investigation a "political witch hunt."

The governor's comments Wednesday came an hour before the House committee was to release its findings.

The panel launched its investigation shortly after Greitens was indicted in February on a felony invasion-of-privacy charge. Prosecutors allege he took a compromising photo of the woman without her consent in 2015, before he won election.

The committee's report isn't expected to contain any recommended action, but House Democratic Minority Leader Gail McCann Beatty is calling on the governor to immediately resign.

___

3:50 p.m.

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens plans to hold a press conference the same day a state House committee is releasing findings from an investigation into allegations related to his extramarital affair with his hairdresser.

Greitens is scheduled to meet with reporters at 4 p.m. Wednesday in his Capitol office.

The panel launched its investigation shortly after Greitens was indicted in February on a felony invasion-of-privacy charge. Prosecutors allege he took a compromising photo of the woman without her consent in 2015, before he won election.

Greitens has acknowledged having a consensual affair but hasn't directly answered questions about whether he took a photo and has denied criminal wrongdoing.

The House committee hasn't released its findings. The report isn't expected to contain any recommended action, but House Democratic Minority Leader Gail McCann Beatty is calling on the governor to immediately resign.

___

12 a.m.

The political future of Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens faces a big test when a special legislative committee issues its investigative report related to an extramarital affair the Republican had.

Greitens also faces a pending criminal trial on a felony indictment in St. Louis for allegedly taking a compromising photo of the woman without her permission and an investigation by the state's attorney general into the activities of a veterans charity he founded.

The investigations have created governing challenges and uncertainty for the former Navy SEAL officer once considered presidential material.

A Greitens spokesman says the administration is "operating as normal." But Republican political consultant John Hancock says the scandal has had a debilitating effect on Greitens.