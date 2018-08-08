ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — The Latest on a rift between the Miss America Organization and some state directors (all times local):

1:15 p.m.

Former Fox News host and current Miss America Organization chairwoman Gretchen Carlson says the organization needs to heal a rift that has seen more than a dozen state groups call for her and other top leaders to resign.

Carlson said Miss America officials at all levels need to be "on the same page." But she dismisses critics as "a noisy minority."

A month before the next Miss America is crowned, the pageant is divided after the swimsuit competition was ditched in June.

Twenty-two state directors had called on current leadership officials to resign, saying they lied about whether the swimsuit change was needed to keep the pageant on the air.

By Wednesday morning, the Miss America Organization said at least three of those state groups had asked to be removed from the petition.

___

12:15 a.m.

Former Fox News host and current Miss America Organization chairwoman Gretchen Carlson says the organization needs to heal a rift that has seen 20 state groups call for her and other top leaders to resign.

Carlson tells The Associated Press that Miss America officials at all levels need to be "on the same page." But she dismisses critics as "a noisy minority."

A month before the next Miss America is crowned, the pageant is divided by a rift that surfaced after the swimsuit competition was ditched in June.

Twenty-two state directors have called on current leadership officials to resign, saying they lied about whether the swimsuit change was needed to keep the pageant on the air.

Carlson was Miss America in 1989.