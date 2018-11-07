MINNEAPOLIS — The Latest on Minnesota's elections (all times local):

12:25 p.m.

Democrat Dan Feehan says he'll wait for official canvassing results before deciding his next move in southern Minnesota's 1st District race.

Republican Jim Hagedorn won it by just over 1,300 votes.

Minnesota law calls for counties to review election results by hand-counting ballots in random precincts and comparing them to election-night totals. Depending on the county, that's scheduled for Nov. 19 or 20. Results aren't official until they've been certified by a canvassing board.

The margin for a publicly funded recount is a quarter of a percentage point. Hagedorn's margin is above the cutoff, or just under half a point.

___

12:16 p.m.

Republican Jim Hagedorn has won southern Minnesota's 1st District race, flipping a Democratic seat that the GOP had targeted in hopes of hanging on to a House majority.

Hagedorn defeated Iraq War veteran Dan Feehan, a Democrat who was an acting assistant secretary of defense in the Obama administration. It was Hagedorn's fourth try for Congress.

Democratic U.S. Rep. Tim Walz vacated the seat to run for governor, setting up an intense contest that drew nearly $15 million in outside spending.

Hagedorn came close to beating Walz in 2016, when President Donald Trump carried the district. He really never stopped running after that, and made his support for the president a centerpiece of his campaign.

Hagedorn is the son of former U.S. Rep. Tom Hagedorn, who once represented part of the same area.

___

10:50 a.m.

Minnesota voter turnout was the highest it's been for a midterm election since 2002.

According to preliminary estimates from the Secretary of State's Office, nearly 2.6 million Minnesotans voted in-person on Tuesday or by absentee ballot. That's about 63.8 percent of eligible voters in the state.

Midterm election turnout hasn't been that high since 2002, when turnout was 64.9 percent during President George W. Bush's first term.

A high turnout among Democrats helped them flip more than the 11 seats they needed to grab control of the state House. Democrats Tim Walz and Tina Smith won the governor and Senate races, while Angie Craig and Dean Phillips knocked off Republican incumbents to flip two U.S. House seats.

___

2:20 a.m.

Democrats in Minnesota collected most of the victories they were expected to in Tuesday's election, plus some they weren't.

Tim Walz and Tina Smith won the governor and Senate races, confirming polls that had them leading most of the way. And Angie Craig and Dean Phillips knocked off Republican incumbents to flip two House seats, helping their party grab control of the chamber.

In a race that was up in the air right up to election day, Keith Ellison was elected attorney general after three months dogged by an allegation that he abused his former girlfriend.

In perhaps the biggest surprise of the midterm, Democrats rode strong turnout to flip more than the 11 seats they needed to grab control of the state House.