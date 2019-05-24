ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Latest on Minnesota's special session (all times local):

10:20 a.m.

The special session of the Minnesota Legislature appears likely to last at least three days and run into the holiday weekend.

Republican House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt told reporters just before the session was called to order Friday his caucus has no plans to supply enough votes to suspend the normal procedural rules so that it could be kept to one day.

Democratic House Speaker Melissa Hortman told reporters that if Republicans didn't agree to suspend the rules, the session would run Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Daudt says lawmakers need time to consider the big budget bills that must pass during the special session. He objected to how they were crafted behind closed doors, and that the massive health and human services budget bill still had not been published.