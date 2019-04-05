ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Latest on the Minnesota House debate on a bill to allow residents to obtain driver's licenses regardless of their immigration status (all times local):

5:00 p.m.

The Minnesota House has approved a bill to allow all state residents to obtain driver's licenses regardless of their immigration status.

The 75-52 vote Friday fell largely along party lines, but with a couple Republicans crossing over to join the Democratic majority.

House Majority Leader Ryan Winkler says the bill would make Minnesota roads safer because immigrants who can't show that they're in the country legally will gain an incentive to learn the rules of the road and carry insurance.

But House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt says it would give special privileges to people who choose to break the laws of the U.S.

House Democrats have also put similar language into their big transportation bill to try to force the Senate Republican majority to negotiate over it.

___

11:50 a.m.

Minnesota House Democrats are making a push to allow all state residents to obtain driver's licenses regardless of their immigration status.

At a news conference ahead of Friday's floor debate, House Majority Leader Ryan Winkler said immigrants — whether they're documented or undocumented — are Minnesotans. He pointed out that all Minnesota residents could get licenses until 2003.

John Lozoya, a senior commander with the St. Paul Police Department, told reporters the bill would help ensure that people who want to drive learn the rules of the road and carry insurance.

The bill is expected to meet opposition in the Republican-controlled Senate. So House Democrats have also put the language into their big transportation bill to try to force Senate Republicans to discuss it during negotiations late in the session.