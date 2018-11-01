ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Latest on the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources' decision to issue permits for a proposed copper-nickel mine (all times local):

12:35 p.m.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has issued permits for a planned copper-nickel mine in northeastern Minnesota.

The agency said Thursday it has issued permits to Poly Met Mining Inc. for the company's proposed NorthMet mining project. The project still requires water and air quality permits from the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency and a wetlands permit from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

DNR Commissioner Tom Landwehr says "No project in the history of Minnesota has been more thoroughly evaluated."

Based on the DNR's review, Landwehr says the agency is confident that the project can be built and operated in compliance with Minnesota's environmental standards.

Environmentalists have opposed the mine for fear it could pollute pristine waters.

PolyMet says it can operate the proposed mine near Hoyt Lakes and Babbitt without harming the environment while creating hundreds of badly needed jobs on Minnesota's Iron Range.

Paula Maccabee, an attorney for environmental group WaterLegacy, said environmentalists will likely appeal if permits are granted.