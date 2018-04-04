MINNEAPOLIS — The Latest on the Minneapolis Police Department's stricter body camera policy announced Wednesday (all times local):

12:55 p.m.

Minneapolis police officers who fail to comply with a stricter body camera policy will face discipline ranging from unpaid suspensions up to termination.

Mayor Jacob Frey says the policy has teeth for the first time.

Failure of an officer to activate the camera when required can now result in a 40-hour suspension for the first offense, and it can get the officer fired if there are aggravating factors.

The new rules require officers to activate their cameras at least two blocks away, or immediately if dispatched to a closer incident.

Chief Medaria Arradondo (meh-DAIR'-ee-uh air-ah-DON'-do) tightened the policy after last summer's fatal shooting of an unarmed Australian woman who had called 911 by an officer who hadn't activated his body camera. But Arradondo acknowledged that no officers were disciplined despite lackluster compliance.

9 a.m.

