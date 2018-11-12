CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Latest on West Virginia state Sen. Richard Ojeda's announcement to seek the U.S. presidency (all times local):

1 p.m.

Retired Army paratrooper Richard Ojeda chose Veterans Day to unveil his bid for the presidency in 2020.

The Democratic state senator from West Virginia made the announcement Monday at the Korean War Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C. Ojeda filed his campaign committee paperwork with the Federal Election Commission on Sunday.

Ojeda wants to restore the Democratic Party's blue-collar roots. He says "we have not had people that have really fought for the working-class citizens in this country."

The 24-year veteran known for his tattoos and populist message lost a U.S. House race to a Republican this month.

Ojeda, who is of Mexican descent, was elected to the West Virginia senate in 2016. He sponsored successful legislation to make medical marijuana legal, and has stressed health care and economic issues in a district reeling from lost coal jobs.

