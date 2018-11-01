JUCHITAN, Mexico — The Latest on the caravans of migrants making their way through Mexico (all times local):

7:05 a.m.

Thousands of Central American migrants have again resumed their trek through southern Mexico after failing find buses to carry them.

The group estimated to number some 4,000 set off before dawn from the city of Juchitan. Organizers say they've shifted the planned route and now are heading for the town of Matias Romero en route to the Gulf coast city of Veracruz.

That city is a common transit route toward McAllen, Texas.

The group took a day off from walking on Wednesday, resting and caring for swollen feet.

A second, smaller group of 1,000 or so migrants is more than 200 miles behind the first caravan. A third band of about 500 from El Salvador has made it to Guatemala, and a fourth group of about 700 set out from the Salvadoran capital Wednesday.