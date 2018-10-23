HUIXTLA, Mexico — The Latest on the caravan of Central American migrants trying to reach the United States (all times local):

11 a.m.

A mobile medical clinic truck has pulled into the main square of the southern Mexican town of Huixtla to treat Central American migrants in a caravan trying to reach the United States.

Portable toilets have been set up in one corner of the plaza. The caravan is so large — estimated at over 7,000 — that a few hundred of the migrants camped out on a basketball court outside of town. There are no bathrooms there, and little donated food.

The caravan is resting today out of respect for a Honduran migrant who fell from a vehicle yesterday and died.

It's also a chance to rest weary and blistered feet after days of marching.

Huixtla municipal worker Daniel Lopez says the town is offering some food and water as well as basic painkillers and rehydration liquids.

But he says some children are running high temperatures.

Migrants are also taking it upon themselves to pick up after themselves.

Selvin Antonio Guzman from Santa Barbara, Honduras, was using two pieces of cardboard Tuesday morning to scoop trash from a garden bed where many had spent the night.

He said "it's important to keep it clean here."

The group is still over 1,000 miles from the nearest U.S. border crossing.

.