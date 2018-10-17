CHIQUIMULA, Guatemala — The Latest on the caravan of migrants heading across Central America (all times local):
7:20 a.m.
A caravan of some 2,000 Honduran migrants is on the road in Guatemala again, hoping to reach the United States, despite U.S. President Donald Trump's threats to cut off aid to Central American countries that don't stop them.
The weary migrants have begun to walk under a light rain. The day before they covered some 30 miles (50 kilometers) to arrive in Chiquimula, after crossing the border into Guatemala Monday. Some hitched rides while others walked, as the eagerness of some to make quick progress bridled at the need to remain together as a group for safety.
