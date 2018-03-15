NEW YORK — The Latest on conductor James Levine's suit against the Metropolitan Opera (all times local):

7:30 p.m.

The Metropolitan Opera's lawyer says conductor James Levine's (luh-VYNEZ) lawsuit over his firing is "riddled with untruths."

Attorney Bettina "Betsy" Plevan said in a statement on Thursday there's "no basis" for Levine's claims that the renowned opera company used groundless sexual misconduct allegations to accomplish a longtime goal of forcing him out.

She notes that the Met stuck with Levine as music director when an injury sidelined him from 2011 to 2013.

Levine sued on Thursday, claiming breach of contract and defamation. He's seeking at least $5.8 million in damages.

The Met suspended Levine and began an investigation in December after the New York Post and The New York Times aired allegations of sexual misconduct involving three boys decades ago. He was fired on Monday.

Levine calls the claims unfounded.

