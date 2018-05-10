INDIANAPOLIS — The Latest on a civilian police merit board hearing on whether to fire two Indiana police officers who fatally shot an unarmed black motorist last year (all times local):

7 p.m.

A civilian police merit board has cleared two Indianapolis officers of wrongdoing in the fatal shooting of an unarmed black motorist last year following a brief pursuit.

The board voted 5-2 Thursday evening on multiple counts in favor of Officers Michal Dinnsen and Carlton Howard in the June 2017 shooting of 45-year-old Aaron Bailey. The officers testified during a three-day hearing that Bailey ignored their commands to show his hands and reached into his car's center console after crashing it into a tree following the pursuit.

No gun was found in Bailey's car. Both officers have been on administrative leave since the shooting. It's not clear when they might return to duty.

Indianapolis Police Chief Bryan Roach had recommended the board fire Dinnsen and Howard.

___

10:11 a.m.

Activists and clergy members gathered in downtown Indianapolis to pray for a civilian police merit board to fire two police officers who fatally shot an unarmed black motorist last year.

The Indianapolis Star reports that about 20 people prayed Thursday morning across the street from the City-County Building, where the board was hearing the third and final day of testimony in the killing of 45-year-old Aaron Bailey.

Indianapolis' police chief has recommended the board fire officers Carlton Howard and Michal Dinnsen. They fatally shot Bailey in June 2017 after he allegedly ignored commands to show his hands and reached into his car's center console after crashing it following a traffic stop.

No gun was found in Bailey's car.

A special prosecutor cleared the officers of criminal charges in Bailey's killing.