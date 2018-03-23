NEWARK, N.J. — The Latest on an appeals court ordering former "Melrose Place" actress Amy Locane re-sentenced for a fatal 2010 auto crash (all times local):
5 p.m.
A lawyer for former "Melrose Place" actress Amy Locane says he'll appeal a ruling ordering her to be re-sentenced for a fatal 2010 crash in New Jersey.
Locane was convicted in 2013 and sentenced to three years in prison. She served about two-and-a-half years and was released in 2015.
Prosecutors and the victim's family objected, saying the sentence was too lenient, and an appeals court ordered a new sentencing. Last year, the same judge re-imposed the same sentence.
On Friday a different appeals court said the judge was in error and ordered a new sentencing, in front of a different judge.
The crash killed 60-year-old Helene Seeman and seriously injured her husband, Fred.
A state witness testified Locane's blood-alcohol level was nearly three times the legal limit at the time of the crash.
1:50 p.m.
A former "Melrose Place" actress convicted in a fatal auto crash must return to court for a second re-sentencing.
A New Jersey appeals court in 2016 ordered the first re-sentencing after prosecutors contended Amy Locane's three-year sentence for the 2010 crash was too lenient.
In January 2017, the judge re-imposed the same sentence. On Friday, an appeals court ruled the judge didn't follow its earlier ruling and didn't take the crime's severity into account.
A different judge will conduct the re-sentencing.
Locane served about two-and-a-half years of a three-year sentence for the 2010 accident in Montgomery Township that killed 60-year-old Helene Seeman and seriously injured Seeman's husband, Fred.
Locane appeared in 13 episodes of "Melrose Place" and in several movies.
Her attorney didn't immediately return a message seeking comment Friday.
