LONDON — The Latest on the royal baby (all times local):

4:45 p.m.

Prince Harry and Meghan have named their son Archie.

Buckingham Palace says that the baby's full name is Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

The palace made the announcement hours after the couple posed with the two-day-old for the media. He also met his great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, for the first time.

He is the queen's eighth great-grandchild and is seventh in line to the British throne.

___

1 p.m.

George Clooney says the media should "be a little kinder" to Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, after she gave birth to a baby boy.

Clooney has told The Associated Press at the Hollywood premiere of his movie "Catch 22" that the media scrutiny will intensify now that she and Prince Harry are parents. The actor says the media coverage is part of being members of the royal family.

However, Clooney says the coverage steps "into a really dark place" when the media interviews people's parents. He says "the press turned on them" and he thinks people should be kinder because "she's a young woman who just had a baby."

Clooney's wife, Amal, attended the duchess' baby shower and the Clooneys have vacationed with the royal couple.

___

12:40 p.m.

Meghan and Prince Harry have shown their new son to the public, with the proud new mother declaring that the baby is "a dream."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex posed with their son for cameras at Windsor Castle — the first in a lifetime of photo calls for the two-day-old baby, who is seventh in line to the throne.

They did not reveal the name of the child, known for now as Baby Sussex.

Harry cradled the apparently sleeping baby, wrapped in a white blanket and wearing a matching cap, in his arms.

Meghan declared motherhood to be "magic."

She said the baby had "the sweetest temperament" and has "just been a dream."

Asked which parent the baby took after, Harry said it was too soon to tell: "His looks are changing every single day, so who knows?"

___

11:55 a.m.

The newborn son of Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry is set to attend his first photocall and meet his great grandmother — all in one day.

Harry and Meghan are expected to introduce the infant, known only as Baby Sussex for the moment, to Queen Elizabeth II and show off the baby to the media on Wednesday.

Baby Sussex was born Monday at 5:26 a.m. (0426 GMT; 12:26 a.m. EDT) at an as-yet-undisclosed location. An overjoyed Harry said he and Meghan are "thinking" about names.

Family members have welcomed the new arrival, with Prince William saying on Tuesday he was "absolutely thrilled."

The infant is seventh in line to the British throne and is the eighth great-grandchild of 93-year-old Elizabeth, Britain's longest reigning monarch.