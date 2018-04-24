PHILADELPHIA —
The Latest on the court order that rapper Meek Mill be released from jail on bail (all times local):
6:55 p.m.
Rapper Meek Mill is out of jail after being held behind bars for five months for probation violations.
Mill took off in a helicopter shortly before 7 p.m. Tuesday from the prison outside of Philadelphia.
The Pennsylvania Supreme Court on Tuesday directed a Philadelphia judge who had jailed him to immediately issue an order freeing him on bail while he appeals decade-old drug and gun violations.
Mill was sentenced in November to 2 to 4 years in prison for violating probation.
A team of lawyers and public relations consultants had waged an all-out battle to get him freed on bail.
Philadelphia's district attorney believes Mill should get a new trial because of questions raised about the credibility of his arresting officer.
___
4:30 p.m.
Pennsylvania's highest court has ordered a judge to free rapper Meek Mill on bail while he appeals decade-old gun and drug convictions.
The Supreme Court directed a Philadelphia judge who had jailed him to immediately issue an order releasing him on unsecured bail.
Mill was sentenced in November to 2 to 4 years in prison for violating probation.
Mill issued a statement saying his five months in jail have been "a nightmare" and thanking all his supporters.
A team of lawyers and public relations consultants had waged an all-out battle to get him freed on bail.
Prosecutors say they believe Mill should get a new trial because of questions raised about the credibility of his arresting officer.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.