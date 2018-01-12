TUCSON, Ariz. — The Latest on U.S. Rep. Martha McSally's announcement that she's running for U.S. Senate in Arizona (all times local):
2:55 p.m.
Arizona congresswoman Martha McSally is embracing President Donald Trump and his hardline immigration rhetoric as she launches her bid to replace retiring GOP Sen. Jeff Flake.
The 51-year-old retired Air Force combat pilot attacked Sharia law and sanctuary cities while vowing to support Trump's push to build a massive border wall. Her comments Friday came amid a series of public appearances as she trekked across the state flying a World War II-era fighter plane.
McSally refused to condemn Trump's vulgar description of African countries during a meeting, saying she, too, can "speak a little salty behind closed doors at times."
Like few others, the Arizona election is expected to showcase the feud between the Republican Party's establishment and its fiery anti-immigration wing in particular. Former sheriff Joe Arpaio is also running.
