FARMINGDALE, N.Y. — The Latest on the PGA Championship on Friday (all times local):

10:30 a.m.

Dustin Johnson took a wild ride on Bethpage Black's back 9 as he moved up the leaderboard.

Johnson, the top-ranked player in the world, began the day at 1 under par and promptly bogeyed the 10th hole; he opened his first round with a bogey, too.

But then he got rolling, with birdies at the 11th, 13th, 15th, 16th and 17th. Suddenly, he was at 5 under for the tournament, two shots behind leader Brooks Koepka, who tees off in the afternoon.

A drive into the rough and an approach wide of the green led to a bogey on 18, however. Johnson, whose only major victory was in the 2016 U.S. Open, had only two pars on his first nine holes.

___

9:30 a.m.

The PGA Championship is keeping its prize money at $11 million, with $1.98 million going to the winner. That trails the other two U.S. majors, with the Masters at $11.5 million and the U.S. Open last year at $12 million.

The Players Championship this year was $12.5 million, the largest purse to date.

Last place receives around $19,000, which is $6,000 more than Jack Nicklaus earned for his first PGA Championship title in 1963.

Unlike regular PGA Tour events, everyone goes home with something. Players missing the cut, or anyone who has to withdraw on the weekend, still receives $3,100.

___

9 a.m.

Rory McIlroy was looking for a rally in the second round of the PGA Championship. This wasn't what he had in mind.

The two-time PGA champion drove into a bunker right of the 10th fairway, found rough on the other side of the fairway and started with a double bogey. He missed another fairway on No. 11 and made bogey. He was wild on No. 12 and made another double bogey. And just like that, he was 5 over for his round, 7 over for the tournament and 14 shots behind.

He wasn't alone in his struggles.

Danny Lee, who shot 64 on Thursday to get within one shot of Brooks Koepka, made two bogeys, two double bogeys and shot 41 on the back nine. He was back to even par, seven shots behind.

Bryson DeChambeau, the No. 8 player in the world, opened with two double bogeys and a bogey. He was 7 over for the tournament.

___

7:30 a.m.

For once, everyone is talking about Brooks Koepka before he has the trophy from another major championship.

Koepka was impossible to ignore in the opening round of the PGA Championship, partly because he was playing with Tiger Woods, mainly because of his 7-under 63 that broke the course record at Bethpage Black. He became the first player to shoot 63 twice in the same major.

But it's a long way to the finish line.

Danny Lee was one shot behind and played Friday morning ahead of a forecast that includes more rain. And of the eight previous players to shot 63 in the first round of a major, only two went on to win — Jack Nicklaus in the 1980 U.S. Open and Raymond Floyd in the 1982 PGA Championship.