WASHINGTON — The Latest on Congress in the wake of Tuesday's mid-term election (all times local):

11:30 a.m.Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says Republicans and Democrats will have to work together to fix problems with former President Barack Obama's health care law.

McConnell said Wednesday that the state of the nation's health care system is "still a crisis" and those problems will have to be addressed in a bipartisan way because Democrats will control the House.

He said no one is satisfied with the current system and there will be a divided government, so "I think the message is, figure out what you can do together and do it."

Republican proposals to repeal the law failed to pass the Senate last year, dooming the effort while Republicans had full control of Congress and the presidency.

___

11:15 a.m.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says the contentious, partisan fight over Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh's nomination was "very helpful" in winning Senate seats in Tuesday's election.

McConnell said Republicans were worried by voter apathy on their side but the debate over Kavanaugh was like an "adrenaline shot" to GOP voters.

He said he thinks core Republican voters were "highly offended" by Democrats' tactics in the debate. He said Democrats questioned Kavanaugh's presumption of innocence.

Kavanaugh was confirmed last month after a California professor accused him of sexual assault when both were teenagers.

___

11 a.m.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says it's a "good morning" for Republicans. He says President Donald Trump helped keep the Senate in GOP hands.

The Kentucky Republican spoke Wednesday morning, hours after midterm election voters kept the Senate controlled by Republicans, even as they flipped the House to a Democratic majority.

McConnell told reporters of the Senate elections: "We had a very good day. I'm proud of what happened. The president was very helpful to us."

McConnell warned that Democrats in the House will have to decide how much they want to "harass" Trump.

The Kentucky Republican said he can't imagine taking up immigration legislation this year.