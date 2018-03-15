CRESSON, Texas — The Latest on a Texas chemical plant explosion that critically injured at least one worker (all times local):

2:10 p.m.

An official says an explosion at a rural Texas chemical plant injured two workers and that a third is missing, and that fire crews are being kept away from the blaze because of toxic fumes and fear of another explosion.

Cresson Mayor Bob Cornett identified the worker who went missing after Thursday's explosion as 27-year-old Dillon Mitchell.

Cornett told The Associated Press that Tri-Chem Industries mixes chemicals that are primarily used by the oil and gas industry to drill disposal wells. He says he doesn't know how many of the chemicals stored at the plant were hazardous, but that "what was burnt and exploded was quite toxic."

Cornett says investigators believe the fire was sparked when a worker dragged his foot along the floor of the plant while chemicals were being mixed. He says the worker caught fire from his waist up and was airlifted with critical burn injuries to a hospital in Dallas, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) away.

The Environmental Protection Agency and other authorities are monitoring air emissions.

___

1:30 p.m.

A fire at a Texas chemical plant has critically injured one worker and another is missing.

Cresson city secretary Hannah Rhodes says nine emergency-rescue and fire departments responded to the Thursday morning blaze. She says one man remains missing, while another has been airlifted to a hospital with serious burns.

It wasn't immediately clear what types of chemicals are manufactured at the Tri-Chem Industries plant in Cresson, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) southwest of Dallas. But Rhodes says emergency responders have been evacuated from the vicinity because of fears of another explosion.

Rhodes says that from City Hall, she could see black smoke coming from the plant, which is several miles away.

Texas Commission on Environmental Quality spokesman Brian McGovern did not immediately respond to a request for information.