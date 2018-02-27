SAN FRANCISCO — The Latest on a California mayor's immigration raid alert (all times local):

4:45 p.m.

Hundreds of people are inundating a California mayor's office with angry phone calls, some accusing her of treason, after she warned residents of upcoming immigration raids.

A spokesman for Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf said Monday the calls and social media messages are largely from out of state and say she should be removed from office.

Spokesman Justin Berton said the messages include threats of physical harm and derogatory comments about her gender. Police are monitoring.

California and the city of Oakland are sanctuary entities that severely limit local cooperation with federal immigration authorities.

The mayor's warning marks the latest escalation of tensions between California officials and the Trump administration.

___

2:00 p.m.

The mayor of Oakland has warned residents of large-scale raids by immigration agents in the San Francisco Bay Area, marking the latest escalation of tensions between California officials and the Trump administration.

Mayor Libby Schaaf's unusual alert this weekend also follows months of criticism of her decision to allow Oakland police to direct traffic during an Immigration and Customs Enforcement raid in August.

A Democrat who is seeking re-election this year, Schaaf has been trying to demonstrate her support for the immigrant community ever since.

She says it's her "duty and moral obligation" to warn families. But critics say her warning likely has caused panic.

California is a "sanctuary state" that limits cooperation with federal immigration authorities.

A mayor's spokesman didn't immediately respond to a request for comment Monday.