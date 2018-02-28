ST. LOUIS — The Latest on allegations against Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens (all times local):

10:50 a.m.

A St. Louis judge has set a May trial date over the objection of prosecutors in the felony invasion of privacy case against Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens.

Greitens was indicted by a grand jury last week on one felony count of invasion of privacy. The indictment alleges that the Republican took a compromising photo of a woman without her consent while they had an affair in March 2015.

Prosecutors say they needed until November to prepare for trial because the criminal investigation had been rushed to beat a three-year statute of limitations.

Assistant Circuit Attorney Robert Steele also sparred with Greitens' attorney, Edward L. Dowd Jr., over the existence of the photograph that spurred the charges. Dowd says prosecutors told him the photo didn't exist, but Steele says he'd only told Dowd that prosecutors didn't yet have the photo.

___

9:30 a.m.

Attorneys for Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens are due back in court for a hearing on the felony indictment of the Republican governor.

A firm trial date could be set during the Wednesday hearing before St. Louis Circuit Judge Rex Burlison. The judge previously set a tentative trial date of May 14.

Greitens was indicted by a St. Louis grand jury last week on one felony count of invasion of privacy. The indictment alleges that Greitens took an unauthorized photo of a woman with whom he was having an affair during a sexual encounter in the basement of his home in March 2015.

Greitens has admitted to the affair but denies committing a crime. He says the investigation by the local prosecutor is politically motivated.