LONDON — The Latest on Britain's departure from the European Union (all times local):

10:45 a.m.

British Prime Minister Theresa May is defending her besieged divorce deal with the European Union, saying she has taken "the right choices, not the easy ones."

May is addressing Parliament after a flurry of resignations from her government by ministers opposed to the deal.

The departures — including Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab — have undermined May's authority and her ability to get the deal through Parliament.

She told lawmakers that they would get a vote on the deal before the U.K. leaves the bloc, and she would ask them to back it "in the national interest."

___

10:30 a.m.

More ministers have quit the British government, piling pressure on embattled Prime Minister Theresa May.

Junior Brexit Minister Suella Braverman and Anne-Marie Trevelyan, a junior education minister, have quit. They follow Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab and Work and Pensions Secretary Esther McVey.

All are staunch supporters of Brexit and say the deal agreed between Britain and the bloc does not deliver the firm break with the EU that voters chose in a 2016 referendum.

May says the deal honors the referendum result while also maintaining close ties with the EU, Britain's main trading partner. But her ability to get it through Parliament — and to remain as prime minister — are now in doubt.

___

10:10 a.m.

A second British Cabinet minister has resigned in protest at Prime Minister Theresa May's proposed Brexit deal with the European Union.

Work and Pensions Secretary Esther McVey quit, saying the deal "does not honor the result of the referendum" in which Britain voted to leave the EU.

She resigned an hour after Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab also quit, saying he could not "in good conscience" support the deal.

The resignations leave May's Brexit deal, and her leadership of the Conservative Party, in peril.

___

9:15 a.m.

The pound has fallen sharply after Britain's Brexit minister resigned from the government, saying he did not agree with the deal the country had struck with the European Union over the terms of its departure next March.

The currency dropped 1 percent, a relatively large decline for an established currency, to $1.2870 within minutes of a tweet by Dominic Raab saying he "cannot in good conscience support the terms proposed for our deal with the EU."

Prime Minister Theresa May faces a political backlash over the deal, which is considered insufficient by Brexit backers as well as those who wanted to remain in the EU. Parliament needs to approve the deal and it is unclear whether May has the numbers to push it through.

May, who had persuaded a majority of her cabinet to back the deal, is addressing lawmakers Thursday morning.

___

9:05 a.m.

Britain's Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab has resigned, saying he "cannot in good conscience support the terms proposed for our deal with the EU."

The resignation is a big blow to Prime Minister Theresa May, who is due to address lawmakers later this morning on the draft Brexit deal.

She is already facing an uphill struggle to convince enough lawmakers in Parliament to accept the agreement with the European Union.

May made some major concessions to the EU to achieve the deal: Britain, for example, will remain tied to the European Union's customs union during the transition period and potentially for much longer.

Raab said the agreement was unacceptable, and that "no democratic nation has ever signed up to be bound by such an extensive regime."

___

8:35 a.m.

British lawmakers are struggling to summon much enthusiasm for the proposed Brexit plan that Prime Minister Theresa May has agreed with the European Union, with the opposition Labour Party signaling it will vote against.

The opposition Labour Party's Brexit spokesman Keir Starmer told the "Good Morning Britain" television program that the deal was a "miserable failure of negotiation," signaling that May is unlikely to be able to count on the main opposition to make up for those from her own Conservative Party who look set to vote against.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock told the BBC's Radio 4 that lawmakers should back the draft divorce agreement because the alternatives were "ugly."

"Ultimately this allows us to take back control," he said.

___

8:25 a.m.

British Prime Minister Theresa May will start on a campaign to sell a Brexit deal agreed with the European Union to Britain's divided Parliament.

May, who has persuaded a majority of her cabinet to back the deal, is addressing lawmakers Thursday morning over the terms of the proposed divorce deal. Many in her own party oppose the deal for leaving Britain too closely tied to the European bloc and opposition parties have said they'll vote against.

Pacifying some in her own party will be a challenge and on Thursday Shailesh Vara quit as Northern Ireland Minister, saying he could not support May's agreement, which he said "leaves the UK in a halfway house with no time limit on when we will finally be a sovereign nation."