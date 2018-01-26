LAS VEGAS — The Latest on reaction to a Wall Street Journal report of multiple allegations of sexual harassment against Steve Wynn, the founder and CEO of casino operator Wynn Resorts (all times local):

2:20 p.m.

The Massachusetts Gaming Commission is launching a review following allegations of sexual harassment and assault by Wynn Resorts founder Steve Wynn detailed in a Wall Street Journal report.

A spokeswoman said Friday the commission's investigations and enforcement bureau will conduct a regulatory review to determine the appropriate next steps, adding "the suitability and integrity of our gaming licensees is of the utmost importance."

Wynn is building a roughly $2.5 billion resort in the Boston suburb of Everett.

Wynn has denied the allegations.

The paper reported that a number of women say they were harassed or assaulted by the casino mogul and finance chair of the Republican National Committee.

A spokesman for Republican Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker said he's "deeply disturbed by these allegations and expects them to be taken seriously."

10:20 a.m.

Wynn Resorts is denying multiple allegations of sexual harassment and assault by its founder Steve Wynn, describing it as a smear campaign related to divorce proceedings from his ex-wife.

The Wall Street Journal reported Friday that a number of women say they were harassed or assaulted by the casino mogul. One case led to a $7.5 million settlement with a manicurist. The detailed report describes accounts from several female employees.

The company says it is committed to operating with the "highest ethical standards and maintaining a safe and respectful culture." Wynn denied the allegations personally in a printed statement.

Shares of Wynn Resorts Ltd. are plunging more than 8 percent in afternoon trading.