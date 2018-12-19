WASHINGTON — The Latest on the Federal Reserve's monetary policy meeting (all times local):

5:45 a.m.

Stock markets are up slightly as investors look ahead of an expected rate hike by the Federal Reserve.

After a mixed performance in Asia, European indexes were up modestly and futures pointed to gains on Wall Street later Wednesday. Japan's Nikkei shed 0.6 percent but Germany's DAX was up 0.4 percent. Dow futures were 0.9 percent higher, while those for the S&P 500 were up 0.8 percent.

The Fed will likely hike its short-term interest rate after a meeting ends Wednesday. It is expected to raise the interest rate — used as a benchmark for many consumer and business loans — by a modest quarter point to a range of 2.25 percent to 2.5 percent. The central bank has forecast three more hikes in 2019, but investors doubt it would go as planned. Higher rates can slow economic growth and the U.S. economy is expected to cool off in 2019. China and Europe have also shown signs of slowing growth.