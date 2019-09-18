WASHINGTON — The Latest on the Federal Reserve's monetary policy meeting (all times local):

4:40 a.m.

Stock markets are subdued and the price of oil is down slightly as investors look ahead to an expected interest rate cut from the Federal Reserve and monitor the fallout from attacks on Saudi Arabia's oil plants.

Futures for the Dow and the S&P 500 are down 0.1% while markets in Asia closed little changed - the Nikkei 225 dropped 0.2% and the Hang Seng slipped 0.1%. European stocks are up slightly, with Germany's DAX 0.1% higher.

The Fed is poised to cut its key rate for a second time Wednesday by a quarter point to help the economy at a time of heightened trade uncertainty and slowing global growth. Most economists expect one or two more rate cuts this year beginning this week.

The U.S. benchmark for crude oil is down 29 cents at $59.05 a barrel after Saudi authorities said 50% of the production cut by the attack on its oil processing plant has been restored.