COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Latest on sentencing for a man in the killing of a South Carolina police officer (all times local):

12:55 p.m.

A 47-year-old banking industry worker will spend the rest of his life in prison for killing a police officer during an ambush in South Carolina.

Christian McCall pleaded guilty to murder and several other charges in York County.

His defense lawyer says McCall was drinking more than a gallon of whisky a week and snapped into his military training of kill-or-be-killed the night of Jan. 18 after he beat his wife, grabbed weapons, ammunition and a first aid kit and headed to the woods.

Solicitor Kevin Brackett says McCall twice ambushed officers, wounding three and killing York County Sheriff's Det. Mike Doty.

McCall stood up from a wheelchair and apologized to Doty, the wounded officers and their families. He said he wants to spend the rest of his life doing as much good as he can.

___

11:05 a.m.

A man who ambushed four police officers in South Carolina, killing one of them, has pleaded guilty to murder as part of a deal which spares his life.

Christian McCall quietly admitted to the Jan. 16 shooting in York County on Tuesday. He was waiting to see if the judge would accept the negotiated sentence of life without parole.

Solicitor Kevin Brackett says McCall first hid and shot an officer tracking him with a dog after his wife called 911 and said he beat her, then ran away.

Brackett says a few hours later, McCall hid under a deck and shot three officers trying to find him. York County Sheriff's detective Mike Doty was killed.

Before the shooting, McCall was a 47-year-old with a successful career in the banking industry.