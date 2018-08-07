WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — The Latest on a court hearing on Vermont man's request to access the trust fund of the grandfather he was suspected of killing (all times local):

5 p.m.

A Vermont man accused by relatives of killing his millionaire grandfather and his mother to collect inheritance money has asked a Connecticut probate judge to give him access to a trust fund for legal expenses.

The judge did not rule immediately on the request by Nathan Carman to have his amount removed as a trustee of the fund that was set up for him by his grandfather in 2011.

Carman says he needs the money to defend himself against a lawsuit in New Hampshire filed by his aunts to block him from collecting any money from his grandfather's estate.

Carman denies any role in the 2013 shooting death of his grandfather in Connecticut and his mother's 2016 disappearance during a boating trip that originated in Rhode Island.

___

