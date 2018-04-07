LOS ANGELES — The Latest on a man charged with smashing the windows of a car carrying actress Jaime King's son (all times local):

5 p.m.

A homeless man has pleaded not guilty to endangering actress Jaime King's son by smashing the windows of her car.

City News Service says Paul Floyd entered pleas Friday to vandalism, battery and cruelty to a child by endangering health.

Beverly Hills police say King's 4-year-old son was inside her Mercedes-Benz on Wednesday when Floyd began kicking and jumping on two cars.

Prosecutors say he jumped on the hood of the parked Mercedes, breaking the front and rear windows. The boy was hit by shattered glass but wasn't hurt. King has said he was terrified by the attack.

Police quickly arrived and arrested Floyd. He could face up to five years in jail if convicted.

King has appeared in the films "Pearl Harbor" and "Sin City" and has a role in the forthcoming "Ocean's 8."

___

1:50 p.m.

Authorities say a man who hopped atop a car and smashed its windows, while the 4-year-old son of Actress Jaime King was sitting inside, has been charged with battery, child endangerment and vandalism.

Los Angeles County prosecutors said Friday that 47-year-old Paul Floyd could get five years in prison. He has not yet entered a plea, and it's not clear if he has an attorney who can comment for him.

King said her son, James Knight, was badly shaken but safe after the rampaging man jumped on the car he was sitting in with a friend of King's in Beverly Hills.

The 38-year-old actress, who first gained fame as a model, has appeared in the films "Pearl Harbor" and "Sin City" and has a role in the forthcoming "Ocean's 8."