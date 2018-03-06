OLATHE, Kan. — The Latest on hearing for man charged with killing Indian man in Kansas bar (all times local):

1:55 p.m.

A man charged with killing an Indian national and wounding another in a shooting last year at a suburban Kansas City bar has pleaded guilty to premeditated first-degree murder.

Adam Purinton also pleaded guilty Tuesday to two counts of attempted premeditated murder.

Witnesses said Purinton, who is white, yelled "get out of my country" before shooting Srinivas Kuchibhotla and Alok Madasani at Austin's Bar and Grill in Olathe, Kansas.

Kuchibhotla died in the shooting on Feb. 22, 2017. Madasani was injured. Another man, Ian Grillot, was wounded when he tried to intervene.

The shooting raised fears of more attacks on immigrants following President Donald Trump's election. Officials in India also expressed concern about their citizens' safety in the United States, where many work in technology and other industries.

Kuchibhotla and Madasani worked as engineers at GPS-maker Garmin.

Purinton will be sentenced on May 4. He still faces federal hate crime charges.

8:30 a.m.

After the shooting, Purinton drove to a restaurant in Clinton, Missouri, where a bartender called police after Purinton allegedly told him about the shooting.

