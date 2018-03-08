CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Latest on an intruder arrested inside the Wyoming governor's residence (all times local):

4:55 p.m.

Authorities have taken into custody a man they found inside the Wyoming governor's residence in Cheyenne.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol identified the man as 35-year-old Antoine Lewis, who had been living in a local motel.

It says the man entered the governor's residence around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, setting off a fire alarm.

The patrol says firefighters and police arrived and found the man hiding in the house.

Lewis was taken to the Laramie County jail where he was being held pending formal charges.

Republican Gov. Matt Mead said in a statement that his family was inside the residence at the time but not harmed.

The patrol is responsible for the governor's security.

Patrol spokesman Sgt. Kyle McKay declined to release any other details Wednesday.

___

2:41 p.m.

