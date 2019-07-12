MILWAUKEE — The Latest on the trial of a man charged in the fatal shooting of Milwaukee Police Officer Matthew Rittner (all times local):

A Wisconsin man has been convicted of first-degree intentional homicide in the February shooting death of Milwaukee Police Officer Matthew Rittner.

Twenty-seven-year-old Jordan Fricke was convicted Friday by a jury that deliberated for a little more than an hour.

Fricke testified Friday that he believed he heard gunshots and fired in self-defense. But Rittner was actually using a battering ram to serve a search warrant on Fricke's home.

Prosecutors have said Fricke had to know it was police because they loudly announced their presence.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that Fricke said he bought a gun in 2013 for protection, after then-Sheriff David Clarke Jr. told residents to arm themselves because police were slow to respond.

