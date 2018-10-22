SALT LAKE CITY — The Latest on a fatal highway crash in Utah that killed six men (all times local):

4:35 p.m.

A Utah man suspected of causing the deaths of six men when his dump truck collided last week with an oncoming pickup truck has been charged with six counts of vehicular homicide and driving under the influence.

Prosecutors filed the charges Monday afternoon against 41-year-old Jamie Don McKenzie in connection with the crash last Friday on a state highway south of Park City, Utah. He is set to make his initial court appearance Tuesday in Heber, Utah.

Authorities say five of the six victims were from Honduras. They have not yet been identified. The sixth victim was the driver of the truck, 62-year-old Efrain O. Cardenas of Salt Lake City. They were traveling together to a work site.

It's unknown if McKenzie has an attorney. He has been in jail since the accident.

State court documents show McKenzie has a history of alcohol, domestic violence and driving-related offenses.

____

2:04 p.m.

Authorities say five of the six men killed last week when a dump truck collided with a pickup truck on a Utah highway were from Honduras.

Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Nick Street said Monday that authorities are coordinating with Honduran consular officials to inform the victim's families before making their identities public.

They were killed Friday when a dump truck driven by 41-year-old Jamie Don McKenzie crossed a median and hit the pickup south of Park City, Utah.

The Hondurans were passengers in the pickup driven by 62-year-old Efrain O. Cardenas of Salt Lake City, who also died.

McKenzie is jailed on suspicion of six counts of vehicular homicide and driving under the influence causing serious injury.

It's unknown if McKenzie has an attorney.