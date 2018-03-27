WASHINGTON — The Latest on the arrest of a man suspected of sending suspicious packages to military installations in the Washington, D.C., region. (all times local):

3:00 p.m.

A Seattle area man accused of sending suspicious packages to multiple military installations around the nation's capital has been charged with shipping explosive materials.

Thanh Cong Phan was charged in federal court in Seattle Tuesday, where he made an initial appearance.

The complaint alleges that he shipped a vial containing black powder on March 16 from a U.S. Postal Service kiosk in Mill Creek, north of Seattle.

Phan was arrested Monday at his home in nearby Everett.

The complaint says 11 packages were received on or about Monday at various government agencies and military installations. Each package contained a typewritten letter with ramblings and what appeared to be a homemade explosive device.

No injuries have been reported.

7:54 a.m.

A U.S. law enforcement official says Seattle authorities have arrested a man suspected of sending suspicious packages to multiple military installations in the Washington, D.C., region.

The official says the packages contained black powder along with rambling, nonsensical notes similar to those the man has been known to send in the past. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because the official was not authorized to speak publicly before an official announcement.

Authorities did not name the man, but said he was known to law enforcement.

Roughly a dozen sites received packages Monday, including Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling in the district and at Fort Belvoir, in Virginia. No injuries were reported, and the FBI said each package was collected for further analysis.

The man's motive was not immediately clear.

— By Sadie Gurman