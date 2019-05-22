NEWARK, N.J. — The Latest on a New Jersey man charged with aiding a terrorist organization and threatening to kill pro-Israel supporters (all times local):

5 p.m.

A man charged with aiding a terrorist organization and threatening to "shoot everybody" at a pro-Israel march is being held without ball.

Jonathan Xie made an initial court appearance Wednesday.

The 20-year-old New Jersey man is charged with attempting to provide material support to Hamas, a designated terrorist organization. He's also charged with lying on Army security clearance forms and transmitting a threat in interstate commerce.

Xie allegedly said in an online video that he wanted to "shoot everybody" at a pro-Israel march.

Federal authorities say Xie posted on Instagram that he wanted to bomb the Israeli embassy and Trump Tower in New York.

___

1:15 p.m.

Federal authorities say a man sought to aid a terrorist organization and threatened to "shoot everybody" at a pro-Israel march and bomb Trump Tower in New York.

Twenty-year-old Jonathan Xie (SHEE) is charged with attempting to provide material support to a designated terrorist organization, making false statements and transmitting a threat in interstate commerce.

The New Jersey resident is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday afternoon in Newark. It wasn't immediately known if he's retained an attorney.

The U.S. attorney's office says Xie sent $100 in December to a person he thought was affiliated with a faction of Hamas. In an online video, he allegedly displayed a handgun and said he wanted to "shoot the pro-Israel demonstrators" at an unspecified gathering.

Authorities allege he posted on Instagram that he wanted to bomb the Israeli embassy and Trump Tower in New York.