NEW YORK — The Latest on the ads of the 2018 Super Bowl (all times Eastern Time):

7:30 p.m.

The Super Bowl isn't the only sporting event in town. NBC will start broadcasting the Olympics just four days after the big game, so some Super Bowl ads are Olympics-related.

NBC is running five 60-second spots pregame, in game and postgame, each featuring an athlete's Olympic story: skier Mikaela Shiffrin, snowboarder Chloe Kim, snowboarder Shaun White, figure skater Nathan Chen and skier Lindsey Vonn.

Meanwhile, Toyota has its own 60-second ad with an Olympics and Paralympics theme airing in the first quarter.

Some Super Bowl ads will pull double duty. For instance, Coca-Cola's 60-second fourth-quarter ad that celebrates the diversity of its customers will also run during the opening ceremonies.

____

7 p.m.

Just who are the 111 million viewers of the Super Bowl? According to Nielsen, the audience last year was almost evenly split between men and women — 53 percent and 47 percent, respectively.

But advertisers are again turning mostly to male celebrities. Charles R. Taylor, a professor of marketing at Villanova University, said his analysis of Super Bowl ads released in advance last week showed a roughly 2-1 ratio of male-female celebrities in principle roles — in line with past years.

The first exception came after the kickoff. Toyota touted its longtime Olympic and Paralympic sponsorship with the story of Canadian Alpine Skier Lauren Woolstencroft, a Paralympic gold medalist.

Later, Cindy Crawford will reprise her role for Pepsi in a nostalgic spot celebrating pop culture moments of years past.