FRANKFURT, Germany — The Latest on the French president's visit to Germany (all times local):

1 p.m.

French President Emmanuel Macron has taken part in a wreath-laying ceremony at Germany's memorial to the victims of war and dictatorship.

Macron stood with folded hands and bowed head alongside German Chancellor Angela Merkel and President Frank-Walter Steinmeier at the Neue Wache memorial in Berlin as part of a national day of remembrance.

Macron is visiting as both he and Merkel are lagging in the polls and need some mutual reinforcement and support.

Merkel has backed Macron's proposal for a European army someday, saying it would show the world that there will never again be war between European nations. The two are meeting before a December summit intended to decide limited reforms of the shared euro currency to make it more resistant to financial and economic crises.